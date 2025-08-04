In pics: Rimzim Dadu unveils Oxynn is a couture collection inspired by Gujarat’s Banjara tribes
Rimzin Dadu's Oxynn is a story woven from memory and metal. A modern couture collection, it draws inspiration from the fierce, untamed spirit of Gujarat’s Banjara tribes: their mirrored textiles, bold weaves, and oxidised jewellery, reimagined through a quieter, more sculptural lens
Khushi Kapoor, the showstopper, embodied the spirit of Oxynn in a couture piece inspired by the intricate links of traditional payals, reimagined through Rimzim Dadu's signature pre-oxidised metal technique each sculpted motif echoing the raw elegance of Banjara jewellery in a bold, modern form
The collection deconstructs and reinterprets traditional crafts such as Patola weaving and mirror embellishment through Rimzim Dadu’s signature material innovation.
Textiles are treated as a medium for art rather than tradition-bound fabric, resulting in silhouettes that are both fluid and architectural.
Signature materials like steel, metallic wires, and custom textiles are interwoven into the garments, bringing a sense of structure, shine, and new-age form.
True to Rimzim Dadu's philosophy of "Modern Indian Refined," Oxynn extends beyond bridal couture
It is a collection for both men and women, offering sharply tailored forms, sculptural drapes, and statement accessories crafted from the brand's signature metal wires, echoing a nomadic spirit
The colour story moves in deep, burnished tones including oxidised silver, aged gold, deep red, gunmetal, and jewel-like midnight hues. Each shade evokes the quiet strength of metal worn and weathered by time
Rimzim Dadu's new edit Oxynn is an invitation to experience Indian couture through a new lens: rooted, raw, and futuristic