In pics: Rimzim Dadu unveils Oxynn is a couture collection inspired by Gujarat’s Banjara tribes

Textiles are treated as a medium for art rather than tradition-bound fabric, resulting in silhouettes that are both fluid and architectural. Sandip Das

Signature materials like steel, metallic wires, and custom textiles are interwoven into the garments, bringing a sense of structure, shine, and new-age form. Sandip Das

True to Rimzim Dadu’s philosophy of “Modern Indian Refined,” Oxynn extends beyond bridal couture Sandip Das

It is a collection for both men and women, offering sharply tailored forms, sculptural drapes, and statement accessories crafted from the brand’s signature metal wires, echoing a nomadic spirit Sandip Das

The colour story moves in deep, burnished tones including oxidised silver, aged gold, deep red, gunmetal, and jewel-like midnight hues. Each shade evokes the quiet strength of metal worn and weathered by time Sandip Das