At its core, Wild at Heart is an invitation: to live a little louder, to wear your joy like second skin, and to turn everyday moments into visual poetry

The collection borrows from the lush vocabulary of the natural world - banana leaves, lotus blooms, palms kissed with light filtered through the lens of Aisha Rao's signature known for its fantasy-driven appliqué and surrealist storytelling

Each piece has structure and softness, geometry and garden, drapes that flirt with tradition, blazers with a sense of theatre, and patterns that feel like the dream you didn't want to wake up from

The silhouettes are sharp but soft. The textures, richer than ever before

Think hand-drawn florals set against architectural tailoring. Delicate embroidery meeting exaggerated forms. Appliqué that moves like memory. And underneath it all, a quiet strength