Jayanti Reddy’s second couture collection for India Couture Week 2025, Reclaimed Opulence, is a vibrant confluence of sustainability, heritage, and youthful innovation Sandip Das

Jayanti Reddy, in Reclaimed Opulence, blends time-honoured techniques with contemporary silhouettes like corsets, jackets, and capes Sandip Das

With a palette that ranges from Jayanti Reddy’s signature purples and golds to festive reds, mustard, and mint Sandip Das

Each ensemble from the Reclaimed Opulence collection is a celebration of Indian couture reimagined for a modern, global audience Sandip Das

Rich in artisanal detail, the collection features 50 looks—35 womenswear and 15 menswear Sandip Das