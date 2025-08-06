Fashion brand Lovebirds spreads its wings in Hyderabad with a new address

Lovebirds opened a new store in Hyderabad, marking its fifth outlet in India. Prioritising ease, simplicity, style, and comfort, the Indian contemporary label has made a name for itself by promoting modern aesthetics
The store design reflects the brand’s distinctive language which is minimal, expressive, and intentional. Warm grey tones shape the interior, offering structure and calm, while an impressive red façade makes a bold statement outside, signaling their identity as a brand overall
The city’s fashion-forward crowd, especially those who appreciate minimal, well-tailored fashion couldn’t keep calmVinay Madapu