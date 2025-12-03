Galleries

The festive spirit arrived in timeless style at Flurys as the iconic Park Street tearoom hosted its much-loved annual cake-mixing ceremony—an elegant prelude to the Christmas season that has been cherished for nearly a century. Bringing star presence to the occasion were actors Chiranjit Chakraborty, Rukmini Maitra, and director Arnab Middya of the upcoming film Haati Haati Paa Paa, who joined the Flurys team in the celebratory mix.
Glimpses from the cake mixing ceremony of Flurys with Rukmini Maitra and Chiranjeet Chakraborty
Chiranjeet Chakraborty and Rukmini Maitra at Flurys' cake mixing ceremonySourav Banerjee
A magnificent long table took centre stage, resplendent with almonds, walnuts, figs, dates, cashew nuts, cherries, blackcurrants, cranberries, tutti frutti, raisins, and an aromatic medley of powdered ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon and cardamom. Generous infusions of fine rum, brandy and honey added a rich, heady warmth to the evening’s revelry. Adding to the festive charm was a handcrafted Yule log sculpted from pure chocolate, created exclusively to adorn the mixing table and lend an exquisite seasonal flourish.

