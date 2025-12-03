Galleries Galleries

Glimpses from the cake mixing ceremony of Flurys with Rukmini Maitra and Chiranjeet Chakraborty

The festive spirit arrived in timeless style at Flurys as the iconic Park Street tearoom hosted its much-loved annual cake-mixing ceremony—an elegant prelude to the Christmas season that has been cherished for nearly a century. Bringing star presence to the occasion were actors Chiranjit Chakraborty, Rukmini Maitra, and director Arnab Middya of the upcoming film Haati Haati Paa Paa, who joined the Flurys team in the celebratory mix.