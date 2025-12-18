Indulge turned seven in Kolkata and it was a glam evening!

The city’s who’s who attended the party and stayed well past midnight to celebrate with us over great food and beverages. The iconic Flurys added to the joy by sending us an eclectic and delicious two-tier cake. The special cake, made with Belgian chocolate, caramelised hazelnuts and chocolate chips, was designed with clean lines and a sober white background colour, while prominently featuring select Indulge front pages. The numeral 7 was crafted in golden-hued white chocolate to mark the milestone.

We also collaborated with the Signature Mangrove Regeneration Project, an initiative of Signature Packaged Drinking Water, where our guests took a pledge to save the Odisha coastlines, showing their support for this wonderful initiative.