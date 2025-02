Galleries

⁠In Pics: Premiere of Joydeep Mukherjee’s ‘Aparichito’

Actor-filmmaker Joydeep Mukherjee gifted a thriller yet again. ‘Aparichito’, starring Ritwick Chakraborty, Ishaa Saha and Anirban Chakrabarti in lead roles, had its premiere at a cityplex, among the cast and crew...