Venice Carnival opens with eco-friendly confetti and a Casanova tribute

The Venice Carnival kicked off in spectacular fashion, blending tradition with sustainability in a grand opening weekend. A mesmerising water parade made its way along the Grand Canal, drawing crowds who gathered to witness the vibrant spectacle. The procession reached its climax at the iconic Rialto Bridge, where a cascade of colourful streamers and confetti filled the air—crafted entirely from biodegradable materials.

This year’s celebration paid tribute to the legendary Venetian figure Giacomo Casanova, known for his charm and wit. The eco-conscious approach aligns with growing efforts to make the festival more sustainable while preserving its opulent charm. The choice of biodegradable decorations ensures that the city’s delicate waterways remain unspoiled, allowing visitors to revel in the magic of Carnival guilt-free.

As the festivities continue, Venice remains committed to balancing its historic grandeur with environmental responsibility, proving that even time-honoured traditions can evolve to meet modern sustainability goals.