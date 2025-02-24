In Pics: The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards recipients and ceremony attendees

John Lithgow, from left, Ralph Fiennes, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini accepts the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for 'Conclave' during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Chris Pizzello

Anna Sawai accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for 'Shogun' during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Chris Pizzello

Demi Moore accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for 'The Substance' during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Chris Pizzello

Hiroyuki Sanada poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for 'Shogun' during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Jordan Strauss

Hiroyuki Sanada, from left, Tadanobu Asano, Anna Sawai, Hiroto Kanai, Moeka Hoshi, Tommy Bastow, and Shinnosuke Abe accept the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for 'Shogun' during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Chris Pizzello

Kieran Culkin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for 'A Real Pain' during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Chris Pizzello

Jane Fonda accepts the lifetime achievement award during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Chris Pizzello

Timothee Chalamet accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for 'A Complete Unknown' during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Chris Pizzello

Zoe Saldana poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for 'Emilia Perez' during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Jordan Strauss

Adrien Brody, left, and Georgina Chapman arrive at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Richard Shotwell

Ariana Grande arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Jordan Strauss

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Chris Pizzello

Colman Domingo arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Richard Shotwell

Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande in the audience during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Chris Pizzello

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Jordan Strauss

Ethan Slater, left, and Ariana Grande in the audience during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Chris Pizzello

Fran Drescher, from left, Ariana Grande, and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland arrive at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Chris Pizzello

Jane Fonda, left, and Demi Moore arrive at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Chris Pizzello

Kristen Bell arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Jordan Strauss

Kristen Bell speaks during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Chris Pizzello

Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Jordan Strauss

Selena Gomez arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Chris Pizzello

Mikey Madison arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Jordan Strauss

SAG Award statuettes are seen prior the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Chris Pizzello

Timothee Chalamet arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles AP / Jordan Strauss