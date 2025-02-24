In Pics: The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards recipients and ceremony attendees
Winners in various categories of the SAG Awards 2025 and the who's who of Hollywood present at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, 23 February
Zoe Saldana poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for 'Emilia Perez' during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Jordan Strauss
John Lithgow, from left, Ralph Fiennes, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini accepts the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for 'Conclave' during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Chris Pizzello
Anna Sawai accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for 'Shogun' during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Chris Pizzello
Demi Moore accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for 'The Substance' during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Chris Pizzello
Hiroyuki Sanada poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for 'Shogun' during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Jordan Strauss
Hiroyuki Sanada, from left, Tadanobu Asano, Anna Sawai, Hiroto Kanai, Moeka Hoshi, Tommy Bastow, and Shinnosuke Abe accept the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for 'Shogun' during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Chris Pizzello
Kieran Culkin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for 'A Real Pain' during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Chris Pizzello
Jane Fonda accepts the lifetime achievement award during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Chris Pizzello
Jane Fonda accepts the lifetime achievement award during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Chris Pizzello
John Lithgow, from left, Ralph Fiennes, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini accepts the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for 'Conclave' during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Chris Pizzello
Timothee Chalamet accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for 'A Complete Unknown' during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Chris Pizzello
Zoe Saldana poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for 'Emilia Perez' during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Jordan Strauss
Adrien Brody, left, and Georgina Chapman arrive at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Richard Shotwell
Ariana Grande arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Jordan Strauss
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Chris Pizzello
Colman Domingo arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Richard Shotwell
Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande in the audience during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Chris Pizzello
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Jordan Strauss
Ethan Slater, left, and Ariana Grande in the audience during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Chris Pizzello
Fran Drescher, from left, Ariana Grande, and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland arrive at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Chris Pizzello
Jane Fonda, left, and Demi Moore arrive at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Chris Pizzello
Kristen Bell arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Jordan Strauss
Kristen Bell speaks during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Chris Pizzello
Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Jordan Strauss
Selena Gomez arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Chris Pizzello
Mikey Madison arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Jordan Strauss
SAG Award statuettes are seen prior the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Chris Pizzello
SAG Award statuettes are seen prior the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Chris Pizzello
Timothee Chalamet arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Jordan Strauss
Zoe Saldana arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los AngelesAP / Jordan Strauss