In Pics: Raveena Tandon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Katrina Kaif, Rasha Thadani at Maha Kumbh

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, left, and her daughter Rasha Thadani pray after ritualist dips at Sangam, the confluence of rivers the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati during the Maha Kumbh festival, in Prayagraj, India, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 AP / Rajesh Kumar Singh

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon takes ritualist dips at Sangam, the confluence of rivers the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati during the Maha Kumbh festival, in Prayagraj, India, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 AP / Rajesh Kumar Singh

(R-L) Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, Spiritual leader Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and her daughter rotate traditional oil lamps to perform an evening ritual 'Aarati' Sangam during the Maha Kumbh festival, which is one of the world's largest religious gatherings, celebrated every 12 years in Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 AP / Rajesh Kumar Singh

Indian actor Katrina Kaif (centre), arrives to Parmarth Niketan camp at Sangam during the Maha Kumbh festival, which is one of the world's largest religious gatherings, celebrated every 12 years in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 AP / Rajesh Kumar Singh

Indian actor Katrina Kaif (centre) performs rituals after taking a dip at Sangam during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 AP / Rajesh Kumar Singh

Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia performs rituals after taking a dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, during the Maha Kumbh festival, in Prayagraj,in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 AP / Rajesh Kumar Singh

