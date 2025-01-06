From Daniel Craig to Manish Malhotra, celebs arrive in style at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards

Adam Brody arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Jordan Strauss

Adrien Brody arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Jordan Strauss

Andrew Garfield arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Jordan Strauss

Anthony Mackie poses in the press room during the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Chris Pizzello

Anthony Ramos poses in the press room during the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Chris Pizzello

Charles Gagne, left, and Michael Pollack arrive at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Jordan Strauss

Daniel Craig arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Jordan Strauss

Dwayne Johnson arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Jordan Strauss

Gary Oldman arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Caliornia Chris Pizzello

Georgia Ford, left, and Harrison Ford arrive at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Chris Pizzello

Glen Powell arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Jordan Strauss

Hiroyuki Sanada arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Chris Pizzello

Jacques Audiard arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Jordan Strauss

Jeanne Cadieu, from left, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Robbie Williams arrive at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Chris Pizzello

Jeremy Strong arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Jordan Strauss

Jesse Eisenberg arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Jordan Strauss

Lee Jung-jae arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Jordan Strauss

Manish Malhotra arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Jordan Strauss

Matty Matheson arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Jordan Strauss

Ralph Fiennes arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Chris Pizzello

Ramy Youssef arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Chris Pizzello

Richard Gadd arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Jordan Strauss

Riko Shibata, left, and Nicolas Cage arrive at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Chris Pizzello

Tim Fehlbaum arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Jordan Strauss