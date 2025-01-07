New Orleans holds first parade of Carnival season five days after deadly attack on Bourbon Street

Women dressed as angels, hands clasped in prayer, passed through New Orleans Monday evening to celebrate the first parade of Carnival season, just blocks from where 14 people were killed five days ago by a rampaging driver.

Hundreds filled the streets for the annual Joan of Arc parade through New Orleans' historic French Quarter. Organiders said they want the event to convey the city's spirited grit as it grapples with the violent New Year's Day attack but still persists with beloved traditions.

"We are celebrating life," said Antoinette de Alteriis, a captain of the Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc. "We are choosing hope and we are choosing joy."

Before the parade, President Joe Biden paid tribute to victims at the nearby St. Louis Cathedral.

The attacker, a US citizen who had proclaimed his support for the Islamic State militant group, was fatally shot in a firefight with police.