'Sex and the City' brownstone in NYC will get a gate to deter tourists

Thinking about toasting Carrie Bradshaw with a cosmo while posing on the front steps of her Manhattan brownstone from Sex and the City?

Think again.

The city's Landmarks Preservation Commission approved an application for a gate Tuesday after Barbara Lorber, who has owned the building since 1978, lamented "the endless presence of interest in my celebrity staircase." The stately three-story building in Greenwich Village's historic district was used for exterior shots of the apartment occupied by Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

"I'd hoped for literally decades that this would pass," Barbara told the commission during heartfelt testimony. "But at this point, I think even someone as stubborn as I am has to admit that this isn't going away in the near future."