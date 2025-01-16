Galleries

The fast, furious and dusty: Stage 10 of the 2025 Dakar Rally

From massive trucks and sleek motorcycles to vast expanses and raw emotions, the Dakar Rally has it all. Highlights from Stage 10 — Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia
Rider Adrien Van Beveren competes during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.
Rider Adrien Van Beveren competes during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.AP / Christophe Ena
The famous rally raid event being held in Saudi Arabia, always stirring excitement among motorsport lovers, has seen some amazing displays by the participants and records being broken throughout its duration. Before the event concludes on 17th January 2025, here are amazing visuals from the tenth stage of the rally:

A car drives during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.
Saudi Arabia's motorcyclist Ahmed Aaljaber arrives at the bivouac after the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.
People take photos of drivers during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.
Camels are pictured during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.
Truck driver Martin Macik, co-drivers David Svanda and Frantisek Tomasek compete during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.
Driver Yazeed Al Rajhi and co-driver Timo Gottschalk compete during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.
Workers at the bivouac play table soccer after the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.
Driver Juan Cruz Yacopini and co-driver Daniel Oliveras compete during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.
Driver Rokas Baciuska and co-driver Oriol Mena of Lithuania compete during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.
Mitchell Guthrie and co-driver Kellon Walch compete during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.
Driver Seth Quintero and co-driver Dennis Zenz compete during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

Photo Credits: AP / Christophe Ena

Rider Adrien Van Beveren competes during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.
