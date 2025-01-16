The fast, furious and dusty: Stage 10 of the 2025 Dakar Rally

(L - R)

1. A car drives during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally

2. Saudi Arabia's motorcyclist Ahmed Aaljaber arrives at the bivouac after the tenth stage

3. People take photos of drivers during the tenth stage

4. Camels are pictured during the tenth stage

5. Truck driver Martin Macik, co-drivers David Svanda and Frantisek Tomasek compete during the tenth stage

6. Driver Yazeed Al Rajhi and co-driver Timo Gottschalk compete during the tenth stage

7. Workers at the bivouac play table soccer after the tenth stage

8. Driver Juan Cruz Yacopini and co-driver Daniel Oliveras compete during the tenth stage

9. Driver Rokas Baciuska and co-driver Oriol Mena of Lithuania compete during the tenth stage

10. Mitchell Guthrie and co-driver Kellon Walch compete during the tenth stage

11. Driver Seth Quintero and co-driver Dennis Zenz compete during the tenth stage

Photo Credits: AP / Christophe Ena