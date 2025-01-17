Galleries

The glory after the adrenaline: Dakar Rally 2025 concludes

Winners euphoria and emotions captured in pictures
Rider Daniel Sanders of Australia, centre, celebrates winning the Dakar Rally after the twelfth stage in Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.
Rider Daniel Sanders of Australia, centre, celebrates winning the Dakar Rally after the twelfth stage in Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.AP / Christophe Ena
The winners jump into celebrations as the Dakar Rally 2025 concludes in Shubayath, Saudi Arabia. Here's a look a some of the best photos showcasing the emotions after the adrenaline rush

Motorcycles
Saudi Arabia
motorsports
cars
Dakar Rally
Trucks
Winners

