The glory after the adrenaline: Dakar Rally 2025 concludes

The winners jump into celebrations as the Dakar Rally 2025 concludes in Shubayath, Saudi Arabia. Here's a look a some of the best photos showcasing the emotions after the adrenaline rush
Rider Daniel Sanders of Australia celebrates winning the Dakar Rally after the twelfth stage in Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
Rider Daniel Sanders of Australia celebrates winning the Dakar Rally after the twelfth stage in Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.AP / Christophe Ena
Rider Daniel Sanders of Australia celebrates winning the Dakar Rally after the twelfth stage in Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.AP / Christophe Ena
Driver Yazeed Al Rajhi, of Saudi Arabia, right, and co-driver Timo Gottschalk, of Germany celebrate winning the Dakar Rally after the twelfth stage in Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.AP / Christophe Ena
Driver Yazeed Al Rajhi, of Saudi Arabia, center, celebrates winning the Dakar Rally after the twelfth stage in Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.AP / Christophe Ena
Driver Yazeed Al Rajhi, of Saudi Arabia, right, and co-driver Timo Gottschalk, of Germany celebrate winning the Dakar Rally after the twelfth stage in Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.AP / Christophe Ena