Glimpses from the launch of Chaitanya Library Restoration Initiative

Chaitanya Library at Beadon Street was the focus of an enigmatic evening organised by Calcutta Heritage Collective, which recently launched its Chaitanya Library Restoration Initiative. The evening saw a live performance by percussion maestro Bickram Ghosh and a live-painting session by renowned artist Shuvaprasanna. A special Chaitanya Heritage baithakkhana was designed to capture the essence of the library and provide photo-ops to make the evening a memorable one. Here are some glimpses of the same.