Year of the Snake brings tradition and joy to Indonesia

The bustling city of Bohor, just south of Indonesia's capital, came alive as it welcomed the Lunar New Year with vibrant dragon puppet performances and the rhythmic beat of drums. From narrow streets to crowded malls, the traditional music and dance associated with the Lunar New Year filled the air, marking the arrival of the Year of the Snake.

Across the globe, Asian communities are preparing to celebrate the Lunar New Year on January 29, a day steeped in traditions aimed at banishing bad luck and ushering in prosperity. In Indonesia, home to millions of people with Chinese ancestry, these celebrations are particularly significant.

Here are a few glimpses of the celebration: