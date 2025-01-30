Galleries

Year of the Snake brings tradition and joy to Indonesia

Indonesians' community spirit shines through weeks of preparation and performances
Members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon), named after Indonesian national colors, parade around a shopping mall during a performance in a Lunar New Year celebration, in Bogor, West Java, IndonesiaDita Alangkara
The bustling city of Bohor, just south of Indonesia's capital, came alive as it welcomed the Lunar New Year with vibrant dragon puppet performances and the rhythmic beat of drums. From narrow streets to crowded malls, the traditional music and dance associated with the Lunar New Year filled the air, marking the arrival of the Year of the Snake.

Across the globe, Asian communities are preparing to celebrate the Lunar New Year on January 29, a day steeped in traditions aimed at banishing bad luck and ushering in prosperity. In Indonesia, home to millions of people with Chinese ancestry, these celebrations are particularly significant.

Here are a few glimpses of the celebration:

A worker hangs lanterns in preparation for the celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Maha Vihara Maitrea temple in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia
A worker hangs lanterns in preparation for the celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Maha Vihara Maitrea temple in Medan, North Sumatra, IndonesiaBinsar Bakkara
Women clean statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the Lunar New Year celebration at Amurva Bhumi Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia
Women clean statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the Lunar New Year celebration at Amurva Bhumi Temple in Jakarta, IndonesiaTatan Syuflana
Women clean statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the Lunar New Year celebration at Amurva Bhumi Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia
Women clean statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the Lunar New Year celebration at Amurva Bhumi Temple in Jakarta, IndonesiaTatan Syuflana
A Chinese god statue is cleaned in preparation for the Lunar New Year celebration at Amurva Bhumi Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia
A Chinese god statue is cleaned in preparation for the Lunar New Year celebration at Amurva Bhumi Temple in Jakarta, IndonesiaTatan Syuflana
People arrange statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the Lunar New Year celebration at Amurva Bhumi Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia
People arrange statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the Lunar New Year celebration at Amurva Bhumi Temple in Jakarta, IndonesiaTatan Syuflana
A Muslim woman walks past the gate of a shopping district decorated with Chinese lanterns in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year, in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia
A Muslim woman walks past the gate of a shopping district decorated with Chinese lanterns in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year, in Bogor, West Java, IndonesiaDita Alangkara
A member of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon) which is named after Indonesian national colors, holds the head of a dragon puppet prepared for a performance in a Lunar New Year celebration, in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia
A member of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon) which is named after Indonesian national colors, holds the head of a dragon puppet prepared for a performance in a Lunar New Year celebration, in Bogor, West Java, IndonesiaDita Alangkara
Members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon) which named after Indonesian national colors, prepare a dragon puppet before leaving for a shopping mall to perform in a Lunar New Year celebration, in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia
Members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon) which named after Indonesian national colors, prepare a dragon puppet before leaving for a shopping mall to perform in a Lunar New Year celebration, in Bogor, West Java, IndonesiaDita Alangkara
Members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon) which is named after Indonesian national colors, practice as local residents watch in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia
Members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon) which is named after Indonesian national colors, practice as local residents watch in Bogor, West Java, IndonesiaDita Alangkara
Members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon), named after Indonesian national colors, practice drumming days ahead of a performance, in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia
Members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon), named after Indonesian national colors, practice drumming days ahead of a performance, in Bogor, West Java, IndonesiaDita Alangkara
Members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon), named after Indonesian national colors, parade around a shopping mall during a performance in a Lunar New Year celebration, in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia
Members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon), named after Indonesian national colors, parade around a shopping mall during a performance in a Lunar New Year celebration, in Bogor, West Java, IndonesiaDita Alangkara
Members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon) which named after Indonesian national colors, carry a dragon puppet onto a truck as they prepare to leave for a shopping mall to perform in a Lunar New Year celebration, in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia
Members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon) which named after Indonesian national colors, carry a dragon puppet onto a truck as they prepare to leave for a shopping mall to perform in a Lunar New Year celebration, in Bogor, West Java, IndonesiaDita Alangkara
Members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon) sit on the back of a truck as they leave for a shopping mall to perform in a Lunar New Year celebration, in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia
Members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon) sit on the back of a truck as they leave for a shopping mall to perform in a Lunar New Year celebration, in Bogor, West Java, IndonesiaDita Alangkara
A Muslim woman and her daughter have their photo taken with members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon) in lion costume after a performance at a shopping mall in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia
A Muslim woman and her daughter have their photo taken with members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon) in lion costume after a performance at a shopping mall in Bogor, West Java, IndonesiaDita Alangkara
Members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon) which is named after Indonesian national colors, perform in a Lunar New Year celebration at a shopping mall in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia
Members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon) which is named after Indonesian national colors, perform in a Lunar New Year celebration at a shopping mall in Bogor, West Java, IndonesiaDita Alangkara
People give "angpau," an envelope containing money traditionally given during Chinese holidays or for special occasions, to members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon) after a performance at a shopping mall in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia
People give "angpau," an envelope containing money traditionally given during Chinese holidays or for special occasions, to members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon) after a performance at a shopping mall in Bogor, West Java, IndonesiaDita Alangkara
Members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon), named after Indonesian national colors, perform lion dance at a shopping mall in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia
Members of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon), named after Indonesian national colors, perform lion dance at a shopping mall in Bogor, West Java, IndonesiaDita Alangkara
A member of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon), named after Indonesian national colors, carry a dragon puppet as he and his team leave the changing room to perform in a Lunar New Year celebration, at a shopping mall in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia
A member of dragon dance club Naga Merah Putih (Red White Dragon), named after Indonesian national colors, carry a dragon puppet as he and his team leave the changing room to perform in a Lunar New Year celebration, at a shopping mall in Bogor, West Java, IndonesiaDita Alangkara
