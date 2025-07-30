In pics: Manish Malhotra hosts India’s first Couture Party with Alessandra Ambrosio as the muse

Alessandra sported 'The Lady Crystal Diamond', a bespoke creation by Manish that seamlessly bridged Indian craftsmanship with global glamour. Featuring crystal embroidery and structured draping, the ensemble shimmered with restrained opulence, capturing the spirit of the evening and cementing its place as the most talked-about couture moment of the season Sandip Das

Adding to the night’s pulse was a line-up of all-women performers, a Malhotra first. Jonita Gandhi’s soulful vocals, DJ Kayan’s signature beats, and Lush Lata’s experimental soundscapes kept the energy electric, turning the couture unveiling into an all-sensory, women-led celebration Sandip Das

Think swirl skirts with hypnotic movement, fluidly draped cocktail saris with crystal pallus, a new trend forecasted by Manish Malhotra himself, sculpted embellished tops, and contoured gowns that feel as effortless as they are magnetic. For men, INAYA presented a sharper spin on eveningwear, with sleek sculpted tuxedos, cropped bandhgalas, and sharply tailored suits that redefine formal dressing for today Sandip Das

The audience was drawn into an immersive, living showcase, with models gliding through the crowd in his newest collection, INAYA, as the party pulsed around them. Sandip Das