Galleries

In pics: Manish Malhotra hosts India’s first Couture Party with Alessandra Ambrosio as the muse

When Manish Malhotra throws a couture party, he doesn’t just host a show, he changes the way the industry thinks about them
Glimpses from the glam night as Manish Malhotra hosts India’s first Couture Party with Alessandra Ambrosio as the muse
Manish Malhotra hosts India’s first Couture Party with Alessandra Ambrosio (R) as the museSandip Das
Updated on

At the Taj Palace in New Delhi, Manish Malhotra tore up the traditional runway format and introduced India’s first-ever Couture Party, a night where couture, music, and celebration collided.

Alessandra Ambrosio in a Manish Malhotra number
Alessandra sported 'The Lady Crystal Diamond', a bespoke creation by Manish that seamlessly bridged Indian craftsmanship with global glamour. Featuring crystal embroidery and structured draping, the ensemble shimmered with restrained opulence, capturing the spirit of the evening and cementing its place as the most talked-about couture moment of the seasonSandip Das
Jonita Gandhi performs at Manish Malhotra's couture party
Adding to the night’s pulse was a line-up of all-women performers, a Malhotra first. Jonita Gandhi’s soulful vocals, DJ Kayan’s signature beats, and Lush Lata’s experimental soundscapes kept the energy electric, turning the couture unveiling into an all-sensory, women-led celebrationSandip Das
Pictures from India's first-ever couture party
Think swirl skirts with hypnotic movement, fluidly draped cocktail saris with crystal pallus, a new trend forecasted by Manish Malhotra himself, sculpted embellished tops, and contoured gowns that feel as effortless as they are magnetic. For men, INAYA presented a sharper spin on eveningwear, with sleek sculpted tuxedos, cropped bandhgalas, and sharply tailored suits that redefine formal dressing for todaySandip Das
Manish Malhotra hosted the first-ever couture party
The audience was drawn into an immersive, living showcase, with models gliding through the crowd in his newest collection, INAYA, as the party pulsed around them. Sandip Das
Manish Malhotra Inaya collection
From cascading necklaces to sculptural brooches, signature collar pins and statement earrings, the Manish Malhotra High Jewellery added a layer of timeless glamour to the collection. Sandip Das

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com