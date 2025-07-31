In pics: Ritu Kumar showcases her couture edit 'Threads of Time: Reimagined' at India Couture Week 2025
The legendary couturier Ritu Kumar returned to the Hyundai India Couture Week stage with a exquisite collection “Threads of Time: Reimagined”, a timeless celebration of memory, movement, and the enduring beauty of Indian craftsmanship
The gorgeous Bhumi Pednekar stole the show as the showstopper for Ritu KumarSandip Das
Held at the majestic Taj Palace, New Delhi, the evening marked not just a show, but a deeply emotive tribute to five decades of design excellence of Ritu Kumar.
Bhumi Pedkenar with Ritu and Amrish KumarSandip Das
The showcase reinterpreted artisanal traditions for the woman of todaySandip Das
At its core, “Threads of Time: Reimagined” is a conversation between past and present, a powerful homage to Indian textile heritage retold through the lens of modern coutureSandip Das
Fluid bridal ensembles sat alongside sharply tailored separates, corseted jackets were paired with delicate sheers, and vintage florals came alive on flowing silks and velvet scarves, every look capturing the essence of the Ritu Kumar legacy with a bold, contemporary voiceSandip Das
From crystal-draped silhouettes to earthy-toned prints, from muted golds to deep scarlets, each ensemble was a story of nostalgia reimagined with relevance and intentSandip Das