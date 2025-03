Galleries

In pics: Opening Day of the French Film Festival in Kolkata

The Consulate General of France in Kolkata and Alliance Francaise du Bengale hosted the second edition of French Film Festival Kolkata. The opening day saw dignitaries like Naseeruddin Shah, Anusuya Sengupta, Goutam Ghose, Rituparna Sengupta, Anubhav Sinha, Rukmini Maitra and others gracing the occasion.