Galleries

Mom-daughter duo Rujuta and Rekha Diwekar on all things food at the recent Ladies Study Group meet in Kolkata

From culinary and health trends to what actually works for the body, mother-daughter duo, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and heritage food expert Rekha Diwekar spilled the beans during the inaugural session of Ladies Study Group under newly elected president Richa Agarwal, which took place at JW Marriott Kolkata.