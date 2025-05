Galleries

Glimpses from the debut edition of Calcutta Cocktails

Foodka, Cocktails India, and YNOT came together to launch the debut edition of Calcutta Cocktails at Fairfield by Marriott. Drawn from the rustic flavours of Kolkata, these drinks were an experience, which jogged the nostalgic memories of each individual through their distinctive flavours. They were paired with some lip-smacking food.