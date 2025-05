Galleries

Glimpses from the star studded premiere of The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika

The new drop of the Eken Babu franchise, The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika, had a star-studded premiere at a cityplex. The film, directed by Joydeep Mukherjee stars Anirban Chakrabarti, Somak Ghosh, Suhotra Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Ishaa Saha, Gaurav Chakrabarty and others in pivotal roles.