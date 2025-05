Galleries

In Pics: The launch of new Bengali OTT platform Darshoo

New Bengali OTT platform Darshoo celebrated its entry into the Bengali entertainment industry with a glam night. Launched by actor-director Kaushik Ganguly and director-producer Raj Chakraborty, the evening also saw couturier Abhishek Dutta curating a fashion show, highlighting the dressing styles in Indian cinema over the years. The fashion show saw the gorgeous actress Nussrat Jahan as the showstopper.