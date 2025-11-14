Galleries

An evening of inspiration: The Devi Awards 2025

From the moving tributes to the heartfelt camaraderie, the night was a glowing reminder of what happens when talent, grace and purpose meet under one roof
(L–R) Chayaa Nanjappa; Shraddha Srinath; Deepthi Bopaiah; Anita Nair; Pragati Mathur; Hema Ravichandar; Veda Krishnamurthy; Mayura Balasubramanian; Sahar Mansoor; Nooraine Fazal; and Divya Raghavendra RaoShashidhar Byrappa
Updated on

The 35th edition of The Devi Awards lit up ITC Gardenia in true Bengaluru style, bringing together the city’s finest to celebrate eleven extraordinary women — our radiant Devis — who have left their mark across diverse fields. The evening shimmered with inspiration and glamour as the awardees took to the stage, their stories of strength and success earning thunderous applause from an audience that sparkled with pride.

Bengaluru’s own powerhouses and social icons filled the room, many setting aside their busy schedules to honour these remarkable achievers. Dressed to impress in elegant hues of red, black and white, guests embodied sophistication, turning the venue into a dazzling sea of style and celebration. From the moving tributes to the heartfelt camaraderie, the night was a glowing reminder of what happens when talent, grace and purpose meet under one roof.

Aishwarya Meenakshi | Akanksha Cornuit
Alwin Lawrence | Amandeep Kaur
Ambarish Sonari | Amber Sundka
Anisha Chandy | Anita Nair
Anita Kholay | Apurva Mahadev & Elvis Arnold
Archana Kumar & Sal Yusuf | Ashwini Kaikini
Ayantika Mondal, Anshika Rahi & Prithvi Jois | Chaitra V Anand
Chayaa Nanjappa | Deepa Rao Acharya
Deepthi Bopaiah | Dimple Lisa Andreas & Shilpa Raj
Divya Ramesh Ponnappa | Husna Sait
Imtiaz Sharafali & Rubi Chakravarti | Jonas Olsson
Kalpana Sonthalia & Manoj Kumar Sonthalia | Khushboo Nagpal
Kirtana Kumar & Ahalya Kumar | Lakshmi Menon & Anindita Kannan
Megha Sarkar | Mehul Manjeshwar & Sahar Mansoor
Nasir Pasha, Ayesha Begum & Nehal Pasha | Neha Sonthalia & Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar
Nisah Sundka | Nitansha Tanwar & Prateek Yadav
Nooraine Fazal & Hema Ravichandar | Paramvir Singh
Pinky Padmaraj | Pooja Nadig & Shashank Sivapurapu
Prabhu Chawla | Prabhu Mundkur
Prachi Tandon | Pragati Mathur
Pragati Tripathi | Pratibha SG
Pratigyan Dev, Parineeta Prasad & Shreyashree Padhi | Preeti Bannerjee & Abhitha Ramachandran
Prema Rao & Shruthi Rao | Rakhee Shenoy & Nishitha Gowda
Ramesh Dembla | Raunak Samdaria
Ravichandar Venkataraman | Rekha Ghosh
Ricky Kej | Roli Mishra & Priyanka Rajwar
Romi Thokchom | Sagar Kukreja
Sandhya Nair & Raveena Nair | Santwana Bhattacharya
Saranya Francis & Vandhana Krishnamurthy | Sauvik Acharjee
Shrishti Jaiswal | Sounak Sen Barat
Sridevi Rao | Subhashish Mandal
Sumedha A, Meghna Neogy, Pavitra Gautam | Sumukha
Tamanna Tanveer Pasha | Tanya Eldred Bhat & Aditi Chakraborty
Tapash Kumar Sahu & Debolina Ray | Tarsh Williams & Janet Orlene
Vaamshi Uday | Varsha Ramesh
Vedanth Bharpilania & Anuradha Agarwal | Veena Jain & Mamatha Devaraj
Vidya Prabhakaran & Manjunath Muniveerappa | Vijay Padaki
Vikram Joshi & Manasa Joshi | Zuheib Sulaiman & Neha Sulaiman
Wilfred Samson & Manjunath CR
