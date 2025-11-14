An evening of inspiration: The Devi Awards 2025

The 35th edition of The Devi Awards lit up ITC Gardenia in true Bengaluru style, bringing together the city’s finest to celebrate eleven extraordinary women — our radiant Devis — who have left their mark across diverse fields. The evening shimmered with inspiration and glamour as the awardees took to the stage, their stories of strength and success earning thunderous applause from an audience that sparkled with pride.

Bengaluru’s own powerhouses and social icons filled the room, many setting aside their busy schedules to honour these remarkable achievers. Dressed to impress in elegant hues of red, black and white, guests embodied sophistication, turning the venue into a dazzling sea of style and celebration. From the moving tributes to the heartfelt camaraderie, the night was a glowing reminder of what happens when talent, grace and purpose meet under one roof.