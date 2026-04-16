Glimpses from the launch of music collection of Gour

4Gour, a deeply spiritual and culturally rich musical collection inspired by the legacy of Gauda—the origin of the name Gour Bengal, and the divine presence of Gouranga Mahaprabhu, was recently unveiled in Kolkata.

The music collection explores the themes of rebirth and inner awakening, using the metaphor of layers to reflect human existence. Each composition symbolises different layers of the self—identity, ego, desire, and experience. At its heart, the collection speaks of love—not as something temporary, but as a powerful and transformative form of devotion.

The songs are sung by Srijan Chatterjee and the songs, presented by Roy Calcutta, are available on Asha Audio YouTube channel.