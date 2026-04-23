Galleries

Glimpses from the launch of CIMA's ongoing exhibition, Outsider Art

The Centre of International Modern Art’s (CIMA) latest exhibition, Outsider Art, projects the spotlight on a few luminaries, past and present, who had all the potential of an artist but nurtured it as a hobby to pursue something else
Glimpses from the launch of CIMA's ongoing exhibition, Outsider Art
Glimpses from the launch of CIMA's ongoing exhibition, Outsider ArtPritam Sarkar
Updated on

The Centre of International Modern Art’s (CIMA) latest exhibition, Outsider Art, projects the spotlight on a few luminaries, past and present, who had all the potential of an artist but nurtured it as a hobby to pursue something else.

Rakhi
Rakhi
Pratiti
Pratiti
Aparna
Aparna
Tanusree
Tanusree
Anjana
Anjana
Anjana
Anjana
Ashoke
Ashoke
Astrid and Kirron
Astrid and Kirron
Ayushman (Bobo)
Ayushman (Bobo)
Darshan
Darshan
Dilip
Dilip
Chaiti-Amartya
Chaiti-Amartya
Lalit Mohan
Lalit Mohan
Poulami
Poulami
Pradip
Pradip
Priti
Priti
Ranajit-Sudeshna
Ranajit-Sudeshna
Roma
Roma
Ruby
Ruby
Sanjay
Sanjay
Shaunak
Shaunak
Sujoy
Sujoy
CIMA
Outsider Art

Related Stories

No stories found.