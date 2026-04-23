Glimpses from the launch of CIMA's ongoing exhibition, Outsider Art
The Centre of International Modern Art’s (CIMA) latest exhibition, Outsider Art, projects the spotlight on a few luminaries, past and present, who had all the potential of an artist but nurtured it as a hobby to pursue something else
Glimpses from the launch of CIMA's ongoing exhibition, Outsider ArtPritam Sarkar
The Centre of International Modern Art’s (CIMA) latest exhibition, Outsider Art, projects the spotlight on a few luminaries, past and present, who had all the potential of an artist but nurtured it as a hobby to pursue something else.