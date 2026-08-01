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Mala Mukherjee’s photographs bring Rajasthan’s culture closer to the Calcutta delta

Mala Mukherjee's photographs display the beauty of Rajasthan and Calcutta at Kolkata Centre for Creativity
Mala Mukherjee’s photographs bring Rajasthan’s culture closer to the Calcutta delta
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The 4th edition of the Ramjhol Festival is currently taking place at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity. This festival is a unique blend of binging the colours, vibrancy and tradition of the desert closer to the people of Calcutta. This year the festival is marked by everything Rajasthani through its regional cuisine-based supper club, photography exhibition, art exhibition, marketplace and various panel discussions. Photographer Mala Mukherjee, in this regards captures the essence of Rajasthan through photographs from its very popular sites, including Ajmer, Pushkar, Jodhpur, Jaipur and others. From busy marketplace to the intricate jaali architectures, the photographs display them all. Here's a closer look at some of the photographs from her ongoing exhibition — Beyond the Lens — that really caught our eyes.

This photograph taken in a marketplace not only shows the beauty of the local street shops but also puts to spotlight the traditional attire of the women. Broad zari work borders, intricate bead and zari emrboideries, bold vibrant colours like reds and pinks and jewellery are all signs of married local women.
This photograph taken in a marketplace not only shows the beauty of the local street shops but also puts to spotlight the traditional attire of the women. Broad zari work borders, intricate bead and zari emrboideries, bold vibrant colours like reds and pinks and jewellery are all signs of married local women.
when it comes to Rajasthan, one of the most famous folk art form is the Katputhli dance. Hand-carved wood puppets , usually found in a man-woman pair, are made to wear bright coloured clothes and the puppeteer controls them thorugh strings. they are made to move around as the puppeteer narrates a local legend or story.
when it comes to Rajasthan, one of the most famous folk art form is the Katputhli dance. Hand-carved wood puppets , usually found in a man-woman pair, are made to wear bright coloured clothes and the puppeteer controls them thorugh strings. they are made to move around as the puppeteer narrates a local legend or story.
Captioned Sonar Kella, this is one of those photographs that hold a special memory for most Bengali's ; after all Satyajit Ray's famous movie Sonar Kella was shot here.
Captioned Sonar Kella, this is one of those photographs that hold a special memory for most Bengali's ; after all Satyajit Ray's famous movie Sonar Kella was shot here.
A landscape view of the beautiful Blue City / Jodhpur. Most of the houses here are painted blue, a scientific way of keeping the walls clean during the scorching heat.
A landscape view of the beautiful Blue City / Jodhpur. Most of the houses here are painted blue, a scientific way of keeping the walls clean during the scorching heat.
This beautiful photograph is an aesthetic play of light and shadow falling on what can be described as typical Rajasthani architecture. Drawing a lot from Mughal architecture, Rajasthani architecture has long columns, slanted shades, floral motifs, jaali windows, steep stairs and more.
This beautiful photograph is an aesthetic play of light and shadow falling on what can be described as typical Rajasthani architecture. Drawing a lot from Mughal architecture, Rajasthani architecture has long columns, slanted shades, floral motifs, jaali windows, steep stairs and more.
While looking at Mala Mukherjee's photographs one cannot miss out on this beautiful sunset by the Hooghly. the river and its banks are an essential part of Bengal culture and the sharp muted vibrancy caught at dusk deserves an applause.
While looking at Mala Mukherjee's photographs one cannot miss out on this beautiful sunset by the Hooghly. the river and its banks are an essential part of Bengal culture and the sharp muted vibrancy caught at dusk deserves an applause.
One look at this photograph will bring the exhibition back to full circle where the Desert truly meets the Delta. This wall outside Satyajit Ray's house on Bishop Lefroy Road, is painted to depict the legendary icons films, works as an editor and designer, and more. The exhibition is on till Aug 1 at KCC. entry free.
One look at this photograph will bring the exhibition back to full circle where the Desert truly meets the Delta. This wall outside Satyajit Ray's house on Bishop Lefroy Road, is painted to depict the legendary icons films, works as an editor and designer, and more. The exhibition is on till Aug 1 at KCC. entry free.

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