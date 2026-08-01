Mala Mukherjee’s photographs bring Rajasthan’s culture closer to the Calcutta delta

The 4th edition of the Ramjhol Festival is currently taking place at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity. This festival is a unique blend of binging the colours, vibrancy and tradition of the desert closer to the people of Calcutta. This year the festival is marked by everything Rajasthani through its regional cuisine-based supper club, photography exhibition, art exhibition, marketplace and various panel discussions. Photographer Mala Mukherjee, in this regards captures the essence of Rajasthan through photographs from its very popular sites, including Ajmer, Pushkar, Jodhpur, Jaipur and others. From busy marketplace to the intricate jaali architectures, the photographs display them all. Here's a closer look at some of the photographs from her ongoing exhibition — Beyond the Lens — that really caught our eyes.
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