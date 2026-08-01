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Rhythms of Black & White exhibition in Delhi celebrates art beyond colours

A group of 13 artists comes together to display their visual languages but in a canvas that is only made up of black and white
Rhythms of Black & White exhibition in Delhi celebrates art beyond colours
Rhythms of Black & White exhibition in Delhi celebrates art beyond colours
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Seeing the world through only black and white, 13 curated artists stand to talk about their perception about the world through their canvas. Rhythms of Black & White is on display at Nayan Naveli Gallery. Curated by Amrita Kochhar, it brings together remarkably different visual languages of many veteran and emerging artists celebrating art beyond the vibrancy of the colour palette. Participating artists include Ambrish Mishra, Chaya Dubey, Indeera ITTI Menon, Jiten Sahu, Kumari Nidhi, Rakhee Kumari, Roopali Dhawan, Sangeeta Jindal, Sanjay Tikkal, Sarika Poornanand, Snneha, Sonam Singh, and Keshri Nandan. The exhibition is on till August 3, 2026.  

Artwork by Sonam Singh
Sonam Singh's artwork are a combination of layered floral and geometric motif. a close look at the piece almost makes you think that you are staring at two eyeballs that are forming something similar to a mathematical set.
Artwork by Indeera Menon
Indeera Menon's work hints at a very subtle mysterious charm created by the protagonist of the painting. In a frame mostly domniated by shades of black, the light gold highlights are what makes it stand apart.
Artwork by Sarika Poornanand
Inside Outside II by Sarika Poornanand is a beautiful combination of cartographical details and painting on the canvas.
Art by Ambrish Mishra
Another portrait frame is by Ambrish Mishra which beautifully captures the solemn expressions of the subject.
Artwork by Nidhi
This intricate canvas might read as six individual mini-frames which together make up this whole canvas. But each frame seems to talk about the man-nature relationship in certain different aspects.

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Art exhibition in Delhi