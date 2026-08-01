Rhythms of Black & White exhibition in Delhi celebrates art beyond colours

Seeing the world through only black and white, 13 curated artists stand to talk about their perception about the world through their canvas. Rhythms of Black & White is on display at Nayan Naveli Gallery. Curated by Amrita Kochhar, it brings together remarkably different visual languages of many veteran and emerging artists celebrating art beyond the vibrancy of the colour palette. Participating artists include Ambrish Mishra, Chaya Dubey, Indeera ITTI Menon, Jiten Sahu, Kumari Nidhi, Rakhee Kumari, Roopali Dhawan, Sangeeta Jindal, Sanjay Tikkal, Sarika Poornanand, Snneha, Sonam Singh, and Keshri Nandan. The exhibition is on till August 3, 2026.