Rhythms of Black & White exhibition in Delhi celebrates art beyond colours

Sonam Singh's artwork are a combination of layered floral and geometric motif. a close look at the piece almost makes you think that you are staring at two eyeballs that are forming something similar to a mathematical set.

Indeera Menon's work hints at a very subtle mysterious charm created by the protagonist of the painting. In a frame mostly domniated by shades of black, the light gold highlights are what makes it stand apart.

Inside Outside II by Sarika Poornanand is a beautiful combination of cartographical details and painting on the canvas.

Another portrait frame is by Ambrish Mishra which beautifully captures the solemn expressions of the subject.