Glimpses from Sunetra Lahiri's exhibition Elemental 2.0

Textile artist Sunetra Lahiri recently brought magic on Tussar at her two-day exhibition elemental 2.0 curated by Kounteya Sinha with art direction by Oeindrila Ray Kapur. The exhibition took place at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity where murals, paintings, pillows, apparels were on display, each piece a reflection of what stayed with her from her grandmother’s stories and illustrated books from her childhood. The exhibition was attended by the who’s who from the cultural fabric of the city. Some glimpses.