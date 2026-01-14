Galleries

Glimpses from Anita Dongre’s Rewild 2.0 at Vadodara’s Laxmi Vilas Palace

Co-hosted by Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad, the Fashion For Good fundraiser, Rewild 2.0, took over Laxmi Vilas Palace, where legacy architecture and mindful fashion came together in a striking visual narrative
Anita Dongre’s Rewild 2.0
Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Anita Dongre, Yash Dongre and Mukesh Sawlani
Designer Anita Dongre returned with the second edition of Rewild–her Fashion For Good fundraiser. Hosted at the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, the show embodied Rewild’s ethos, where cultural legacy anchors a future-facing vision of conscious luxury. By slowing down, making thoughtful choices, and honouring what already exists, it restores meaning to fashion.

Co-hosted by Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda, Rewild 2026 moved beyond the conventions of an event to inhabit a living symbol of its own philosophy. At the same time, the palace - built in the late 19th century, and said to be four times the size of Buckingham Palace – added to the entire charm of the evening.

Dia Mirza, Anita Dongre and Pragya Kapoor at Rewild 2.0, Vadodara’s Laxmi Vilas Palace
Dia Mirza, Anita Dongre and Pragya Kapoor
Gul Panag at Anita Dongre's Rewild 2.0, Vadodara’s Laxmi Vilas Palace
Gul Panag
Urmila Matondkar at Anita Dongre's Rewild 2.0, Vadodara’s Laxmi Vilas Palace
Urmila Matondkar
Rajakumari at Anita Dongre's Rewild 2.0, Vadodara’s Laxmi Vilas Palace
Rajakumari
Anshula Kapoor at Anita Dongre's Rewild 2.0, Vadodara’s Laxmi Vilas Palace
Anshula Kapoor
Samiksha Pednekar at Anita Dongre's Rewild 2.0, Vadodara’s Laxmi Vilas Palace
Samiksha Pednekar
Anita Dongre
Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad
Rewild 2.0
Laxmi Vilas Palace

