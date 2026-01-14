Glimpses from Anita Dongre’s Rewild 2.0 at Vadodara’s Laxmi Vilas Palace

Designer Anita Dongre returned with the second edition of Rewild–her Fashion For Good fundraiser. Hosted at the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, the show embodied Rewild’s ethos, where cultural legacy anchors a future-facing vision of conscious luxury. By slowing down, making thoughtful choices, and honouring what already exists, it restores meaning to fashion.



Co-hosted by Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda, Rewild 2026 moved beyond the conventions of an event to inhabit a living symbol of its own philosophy. At the same time, the palace - built in the late 19th century, and said to be four times the size of Buckingham Palace – added to the entire charm of the evening.