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Step Inside: 7 cities around the world with doors so beautiful they tell a story

They say each door tells you a story and invites you to check in. They intrigue you with the stories behind them. Seeing an impressive door makes one feel like knowing more about the inhabitants that it guards, their culture, their lifestyle, and their history. A door does more than gatekeeping; it gives you a glimpse of the people, the city, the country. Has any door struck you and made you pause? Here are a few very artistic and impressive doors that will surely compel you to knock on them.