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Step Inside: 7 cities around the world with doors so beautiful they tell a story

They say each door tells you a story and invites you to check in. They intrigue you with the stories behind them. Seeing an impressive door makes one feel like knowing more about the inhabitants that it guards, their culture, their lifestyle, and their history. A door does more than gatekeeping; it gives you a glimpse of the people, the city, the country. Has any door struck you and made you pause? Here are a few very artistic and impressive doors that will surely compel you to knock on them.
An intricate, handcrafted gold brass royal door in Jaipur India framed by vibrant pink bougainvillea flowers, highlighting majestic traditional Indian architecture
Jaipur, India: A majestic, brass-studded royal doorway framed by vibrant bougainvillea that perfectly captures the architectural soul of the Pink City.
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From Colombia to India and beyond, some cities will stun you with the extraordinary, ornate doors that you might just stumble upon in the most ordinary lane.

Jaipur, India
Jaipur, India: The breathtaking Lotus Gate at the City Palace, featuring intricate brass craftsmanship and vibrant hand-painted floral panels
A historic Renaissance wooden door with ornate gold metal grilles in Florence Italy, showcasing classical Italian architecture
Florence, Italy: A breathtaking Renaissance doorway framed by historic stone arches, showcasing the timeless elegance of Italian craftsmanship.
The famous ornate brass doors of the Royal Palace in Fes Morocco, featuring intricate geometric Islamic tilework and carved cedarwood
Fes, Morocco: The iconic, gleaming brass doors of the Royal Palace, framed by mesmerizingly intricate geometric Zellij tilework
A vibrant blue vintage wooden door in Mdina Malta adorned with decorative brass dolphin knockers and framed by stone walls
Mdina, Malta
An intricately carved Newari wooden door with traditional Nepalese motifs in Kathmandu Nepal, showcasing ancient South Asian architecture
Kathmandu, Nepal: A breathtakingly detailed Newari wooden doorway, showcasing the spectacular ancient woodcarving traditions of the Kathmandu Valley
A massive bright red colonial wooden door with traditional metal studs in Cartagena Colombia, set against a historic stone facade
Cartagena, Colombia: A massive, vibrant red colonial doorway studded with traditional iron accents, set against the historic stone walls of the Old Town.
A classic neo-classical teal blue wooden door numbered 56 in Paris France, showcasing elegant symmetrical Parisian architecture
Paris, France: A striking, neo-classical teal blue door numbered 56, perfectly capturing the elegant symmetry and timeless charm of Parisian architecture.

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An intricate, handcrafted gold brass royal door in Jaipur India framed by vibrant pink bougainvillea flowers, highlighting majestic traditional Indian architecture
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