10 times Priyanka Chopra proved she's a true fashion powerhouse

For more than 20 years, Priyanka Chopra has continued to play a highly influential role in the fashion arena worldwide. Since winning the title of Miss World in 2000, she has developed an incredible career not only in Bollywood and Hollywood but also on television, as a businesswoman, and as one of the best-dressed celebrities in the world.

Both her international acclaim and Indian heritage are reflected through her unique style journey. She has modelled for various prominent fashion designers such as Armani, Valentino, Vivienne Westwood, Georges Hobeika, and Nina Ricci. But she has also backed the works of numerous Indian fashion designers like Amit Aggarwal, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and Gauri and Nainika. Her wardrobe has included everything from elaborate feather capes and couture dresses to stylish saris and sharply-tailored suits. Her unique looks have often been accessorised by fabulous pieces of high jewellery by Bulgari. Here are Priyanka Chopra’s best fashion looks over the years.The contemporary design beautifully celebrated Indian craftsmanship while giving heritage textiles a modern twist