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10 times Priyanka Chopra proved she's a true fashion powerhouse

From elegant saris to show-stopping couture gowns, Priyanka Chopra has mastered the art of making every red-carpet appearance feel iconic. Here are 10 looks that define her remarkable style journey
From timeless saris to dramatic couture gowns, Priyanka Chopra has built a fashion legacy that blends global luxury with Indian elegance
Best fashion looks of Priyanka Chopra
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For more than 20 years, Priyanka Chopra has continued to play a highly influential role in the fashion arena worldwide. Since winning the title of Miss World in 2000, she has developed an incredible career not only in Bollywood and Hollywood but also on television, as a businesswoman, and as one of the best-dressed celebrities in the world.

Both her international acclaim and Indian heritage are reflected through her unique style journey. She has modelled for various prominent fashion designers such as Armani, Valentino, Vivienne Westwood, Georges Hobeika, and Nina Ricci. But she has also backed the works of numerous Indian fashion designers like Amit Aggarwal, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and Gauri and Nainika. Her wardrobe has included everything from elaborate feather capes and couture dresses to stylish saris and sharply-tailored suits. Her unique looks have often been accessorised by fabulous pieces of high jewellery by Bulgari. Here are Priyanka Chopra’s best fashion looks over the years.The contemporary design beautifully celebrated Indian craftsmanship while giving heritage textiles a modern twist

Styled with dazzling Tiffany diamonds, the sleek silhouette let her newly unveiled engagement ring take centre stage
Priyanka Chopra wore a custom shimmering silver Armani gown at Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book Collection launch in New York
The regal Indian ensemble celebrated her heritage while perfectly matching the significance of the occasion
At Marrakech International Film Festival, she wore a crystal-embellished sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
The dramatic look ensured she remained one of the most photographed stars on the red carpet
At the Cannes Film Festival, Priyanka embraced bridal glamour in a breathtaking white couture gown by Georges Hobeika
Styled by Law Roach, the colour palette paid tribute to her character, Sati, from the film
For The Matrix Resurrections premiere, she wore a shimmering Halpern gown in rust orange and iridescent teal
The voluminous silhouette, paired with an eye-catching Bulgari necklace, made for a bold yet elegant fashion statement
Priyanka surprised fashion lovers at the Love Again premiere in a dramatic denim-inspired mermaid gown by Harris Reed for Nina Ricci
The contemporary design beautifully celebrated Indian craftsmanship while giving heritage textiles a modern twist
For the NMACC launch, she chose a custom Amit Aggarwal creation crafted from a 65-year-old upcycled Banarasi sari
The look was elevated by Bulgari's spectacular multicoloured gemstone necklace and matching earrings
At Bulgari's Mediterranea High Jewelry event in Venice, she dazzled in a couture magenta gown by Miss Sohee with a sculptural silhouette
Statement Bulgari jewellery added the perfect finishing touch to the glamorous ensemble
For the Rome premiere of Citadel, Priyanka made a dramatic entrance in a feather-trimmed Valentino gown paired with a matching cape
The timeless silhouette and bold colour made it one of the standout red-carpet looks of the year
At the London premiere of Citadel, she turned heads in a vibrant scarlet Vivienne Westwood gown with the designer's signature corseted bodice
She completed the look with extraordinary Bulgari high jewellery
For the Bulgari Aeterna celebrations in Rome, Priyanka Chopra wore a striking black archival Armani gown featuring a deep V-neckline and a sculpted hourglass silhouette
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