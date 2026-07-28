How is a rock-cut cave monument in Bhubaneswar linked to the Mahabharata?

While Udaygiri- Khandagiri and Lalitgiri form the more popular sightseeing places in Bhubaneswar, one of the lesser known sites is the Panchu Pandav Caves/ Gumpha.

This historic site is situated near Pandav Nagar, Badagada and is a combination of mythology, local legends, archaeology and history.

As the name suggests, the popular tale goes that the Pandavas – Yudhisthir, Bhima, Arjuna, Nakula and Sahadeva- had rested in the place while they were on exile and thus, each cave is named after one of the brothers.

Another school of theory suggests that as per archaeological reports, these rock cut caves were formed a few centuries after the Mahabharata period, stating that this tale is mere local legend that fact.

Inside the premise one would find five caves of different sizes, the presence of Lord Shiva idols, rock formations, and more. The Archaeological Survey of India has worked its way around the area and added pathways and boundary walls so that the visitors can peacefully roam around the premise.

Local lore also suggests a secret tunnel connecting the place with the more popular Udaygiri and Khandagiri caves. However, evidence of no such tunnel has been actually found.