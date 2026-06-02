Kaisang Padma’s solo art exhibition brings the spirit of Ladakh to Delhi’s Bikaner House

Contemporary artist Kaisang Padma's Guardians of the Threshold, a solo exhibition of acrylic paintings on canvas, inspired by the landscapes, cultural atmosphere, and spiritual sensibilities of Ladakh. The solo exhibition, will open at Main Gallery Bikaner House, Curated by Loox Art Hub and AJS, New Delhi, on Friday, June 5, and remain on view until June 9.

Kaisang Padma is a painter based between Ladakh and New Delhi. Before turning fully toward painting, she worked in film production for over a decade and later trained as a pilot. These experiences continue to influence her visual language — shaping her sense of atmosphere, landscape, silence, and cinematic space.