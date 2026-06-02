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Kaisang Padma’s solo art exhibition brings the spirit of Ladakh to Delhi’s Bikaner House

Contemporary artist Kaisang Padma's solo exhibition, Guardians of the Threshold, will be on from June 5-9
Contemporary artist Kaisang Padma's solo exhibition, Guardians of the Threshold, will be on from June 5-9
Kaisang Padma’s solo art exhibition brings the spirit of Ladakh to Delhi’s Bikaner House
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Contemporary artist Kaisang Padma's Guardians of the Threshold, a solo exhibition of acrylic paintings on canvas, inspired by the landscapes, cultural atmosphere, and spiritual sensibilities of Ladakh. The solo exhibition, will open at Main Gallery Bikaner House, Curated by Loox Art Hub and AJS, New Delhi, on Friday, June 5, and remain on view until June 9.

Kaisang Padma is a painter based between Ladakh and New Delhi. Before turning fully toward painting, she worked in film production for over a decade and later trained as a pilot. These experiences continue to influence her visual language — shaping her sense of atmosphere, landscape, silence, and cinematic space.

Through a compelling series of large-format acrylic paintings, Guardians of the Threshold explores the quiet psychological and spiritual dimensions of Himalayan mountain passes
Through a compelling series of large-format acrylic paintings, Guardians of the Threshold explores the quiet psychological and spiritual dimensions of Himalayan mountain passes
Drawing inspiration from the vast terrains of Ladakh, the works evoke spaces where silence, solitude, and contemplation become powerful presences
Drawing inspiration from the vast terrains of Ladakh, the works evoke spaces where silence, solitude, and contemplation become powerful presences
At the heart of the exhibition are symbolic figures that appear as watchers, guardians, and solitary beings inhabiting the threshold between human experience and the immense forces of nature
At the heart of the exhibition are symbolic figures that appear as watchers, guardians, and solitary beings inhabiting the threshold between human experience and the immense forces of nature
Rather than depicting landscapes in a purely literal manner, the paintings create reflective environments that invite viewers into realms of memory, myth, and inner reflection
Rather than depicting landscapes in a purely literal manner, the paintings create reflective environments that invite viewers into realms of memory, myth, and inner reflection
Cliffs, bridges, mountain paths, and architectural forms emerge as transitional spaces where movement and stillness coexist
Cliffs, bridges, mountain paths, and architectural forms emerge as transitional spaces where movement and stillness coexist
Within these settings, figures and structures stand as silent witnesses to the passage of time, weather, and human presence
Within these settings, figures and structures stand as silent witnesses to the passage of time, weather, and human presence
Drawing from Himalayan cultural traditions and spiritual symbolism, the works suggest a subtle dialogue between the natural world and the human imagination
Drawing from Himalayan cultural traditions and spiritual symbolism, the works suggest a subtle dialogue between the natural world and the human imagination
In some paintings, contemplative figures hint at rituals, guardianship, and watchfulness associated with remote mountain passes. In others, the landscape itself becomes the central presence, emphasizing the vast scale and meditative quality of the Himalayan terrain
In some paintings, contemplative figures hint at rituals, guardianship, and watchfulness associated with remote mountain passes. In others, the landscape itself becomes the central presence, emphasizing the vast scale and meditative quality of the Himalayan terrain
Through layered surfaces, restrained palettes, and carefully constructed compositions, Kaisang Padma creates atmospheres of suspended time and profound stillness
Through layered surfaces, restrained palettes, and carefully constructed compositions, Kaisang Padma creates atmospheres of suspended time and profound stillness
Bikaner House
Kaisang Padma
Guardians of the Threshold