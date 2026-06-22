10 temple corridors in India that make incredible photo spots

The most awe-inspiring architectural marvels in the nation can be witnessed not amid the towering heights of temple spires, but amid these incredible temple corridors in India. Featuring unique engineering, ornate carvings, and striking visual vistas, it is impossible not to take pictures in these grandiose corridors of temples. Ranging from long lines of granite pillars to beautifully crafted cloisters, some of the best temple corridors in India provide an intriguing insight into the world of devotion and art.