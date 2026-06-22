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10 temple corridors in India that make incredible photo spots

These breathtaking temple corridors in India blend architectural brilliance, symmetry and centuries of craftsmanship
These spectacular temple corridors in India offer some of the country's most photogenic architectural perspectives
10 most photogenic temple corridors in India
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The most awe-inspiring architectural marvels in the nation can be witnessed not amid the towering heights of temple spires, but amid these incredible temple corridors in India. Featuring unique engineering, ornate carvings, and striking visual vistas, it is impossible not to take pictures in these grandiose corridors of temples. Ranging from long lines of granite pillars to beautifully crafted cloisters, some of the best temple corridors in India provide an intriguing insight into the world of devotion and art.

Spacious cloistered corridors lined with intricately carved pillars makes it photogenic
Jambukeswarar Temple, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
The enclosed pillared walkway is adorned with elaborate carvings
Keshava Temple, Somanathapura, Karnataka
Known for its ornate corridors, polished lathe-turned pillars and some of the finest examples of Hoysala sculpture
Chennakesava Temple, Belur, Karnataka
This UNESCO-listed Chola masterpiece features intricately carved passageways and exquisite stone detailing
Airavatesvara Temple, Darasuram, Tamil Nadu
The temple's sculpted corridors and famous musical pillars combine visual grandeur with exceptional craftsmanship
Nellaiappar Temple, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu
Long granite-lined corridors and rhythmic rows of columns create atmospheric frames
Virupaksha Temple, Hampi, Karnataka
Renowned for its elegant stone colonnades and legendary musical-pillared halls that exemplify Vijayanagara artistry
Vittala Temple, Hampi, Karnataka
Spread across seven concentric enclosures, the temple's vast pillared corridors offer grand processional views
Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam, Tamil Nadu
Its celebrated Thousand Pillar Hall and surrounding corridors display extraordinary symmetry, colourful sculptures and intricate stone craftsmanship
Meenakshi Amman Temple, Madurai, Tamil Nadu
Famous for the world's longest temple corridor, featuring nearly 1,200 metres of passageways supported by 1,212 carved granite pillars
Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu
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