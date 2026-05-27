6 hidden waterfalls in South India you must explore

South India is home to some of the most breathtaking waterfalls, cascading through lush green forests and mist-covered hills. As the monsoon sweeps in, these streams come to life in full glory, turning the landscape into a spectacle of breathtaking beauty. But again with more people trying to escape into the awestriking beauty of the nature, the places get a little too crowded and the sheer purpose of an escape gets lost somewhere. So, here are some of the offbeat waterfalls in South Indian states you can explore before it becomes a crowd favourite.