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6 hidden waterfalls in South India you must explore

From forest treks in the Western Ghats to remote hill cascades, these lesser-known waterfalls in South India offer quieter, offbeat monsoon escapes
6 hidden waterfalls in South India you must explore
6 hidden waterfalls in South India you must explore
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South India is home to some of the most breathtaking waterfalls, cascading through lush green forests and mist-covered hills. As the monsoon sweeps in, these streams come to life in full glory, turning the landscape into a spectacle of breathtaking beauty. But again with more people trying to escape into the awestriking beauty of the nature, the places get a little too crowded and the sheer purpose of an escape gets lost somewhere. So, here are some of the offbeat waterfalls in South Indian states you can explore before it becomes a crowd favourite.

Koosalli Falls, Karnataka
Koosalli Falls, Karnataka
Thommankuthu Waterfalls, Kerala
Thommankuthu Waterfalls, Kerala
Vattakanal Falls, Tamil Nadu
Vattakanal Falls, Tamil Nadu
Perunthenaruvi Falls, Kerala
Perunthenaruvi Falls, Kerala
Elk Falls (Kookal region), Tamil Nadu
Elk Falls (Kookal region), Tamil Nadu
Anayadikuth Falls, Kerala
Anayadikuth Falls, Kerala
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