10 films by director Rituparno Ghosh that changed the cinematic landscape of Bengal

Director Rituparno Ghosh ushered in a new era in Bengali cinema. He broke through the usual tropes and proved with his art, that simple stories of human emotions and relationships can become successful commercially.

No one quite dealt with characters like he did. He brought out the extraordinary in the ordinary and made the mundane beautiful. He told stories fearlessly, bringing queer narratives into the mainstream. His legacy, within and beyond the world of cinema will live on, untouched by death and decay.

The National Award winning filmmaker passed away on May 30, 2013. Today, on his Death Anniversary, we remember him through his films that redefined Bengali cinema.