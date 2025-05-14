What's the connection between Mallika Sherawat and Qatari princess Sheikha Al-Mayassa?

Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, a prominent member of Qatar’s royal family, follows just one Bollywood celebrity on Instagram.

Daughter of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and sister to the current ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Sheikha Al-Mayassa is a high-profile royal with a carefully curated social media presence.

Despite having over a million followers on Instagram, she follows fewer than 500 accounts and only one Bollywood star is Mallika Sherawat.

Mallika Sherawat and the Shekha have known each other for years

According to reports, Mallika met Sheikha Al-Mayassa in the U.S. at a convention they both attended. The two reportedly hit it off and have maintained their friendship since.

Sherawat was the only Bollywood personality invited to the princess’s wedding in 2006 and also attended the Cannes launch of the Doha Film Institute in 2010.

More About Sheikha Al-Mayassa

An influential figure in global art circles, Sheikha Al-Mayassa earned her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Literature from Duke University in 2005. She married Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, her second cousin, the following year, and the couple has five children.

As Chairperson of Qatar Museums, she has led the country’s most high-profile art acquisitions, including Paul Gauguin’s When Will You Marry? for $300 million and Paul Cézanne’s The Card Players for $250 million — moves that have cemented her reputation as one of the most powerful women in the art world.