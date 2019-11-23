As Miley Cyrus turns 28, here's a collection of her most outrageous fashion moments that had everyone talking Published: | 23rd November 2019 03:35 PM 0 Share Via Email Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus known for her bold fashion choices turns 27 Miley Cyrus hosts the 2015 VMA's in a fun ensemble with an eyes bralette and a lips skirt Only Miley can get away with a Jeremy Scott gown and Doc Marten boots at the 2015 AMFAR Awards The best of both worlds for Miley in this minidress that combines fur and mesh It's apparent that Miley's love of the retro leotard knows no bounds This look from Simone Harouche was just one of the many outrageous looks from when Miley hosted the MTV VMA awards 2015 Miley's turn on the 2015 VMA red carpet A bright Miley Cyrus in a sun costume, glitter boots, and a planetary headband Miley Cyrus attends the 30th annual rock and roll hall of fame induction ceremony with pink pasties Miley attends the Jeremy Scott fashion show held during the MADE Fashion Week Spring 2016 Miley Cyrus takes bandanas to a whole new level as she goes about in New York City A performance of the decade - Miley Cyrus, her latex underwear and Robin Thicke Miley goes Goth with a Marc Jacobs gown at the Met Gala 2013 In a 2015 episode of Saturday Night Live, Cyrus decided a wig as an outfit would just do! Miley Cyrus shows some skin as she goes out in Miami On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Miley wore an embellished outfit that she bought on Hollywood Boulevard with some sequined pasties TAGS Fashion Miley Cyrus