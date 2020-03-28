Photo special: Happy birthday, Lady Gaga! The pop icon's 20 most elegant fashion moments Published: | 28th March 2020 11:53 AM 0 Share Via Email Lady Gaga's 2019 Met Gala ensemble was unveiled over a 16-minute presentation outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art The hot pink, Brandon Maxwell dress transformed into an all-black ensemble - complete with a matching umbrella Then there was another hot pink gown complete with a giant black cell phone bag The last look included her crystal-encrusted bra, fishnets, and underwear and with her signature platform boots A chic black jumpsuit by Alberta Ferretti, with a gold pleated shirt underneath At the Oscars 2019 in a custom-made Alexander McQueen gown Atelier Versace sequin-embellished bodysuit for the Superbowl half time show In a black blazer, pussy bow blouse and tiered pleated skirt Channeling Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal ensemble Lady Gaga steps out in cobalt blue fur coat by Saint Laurent A black lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana paired with a tie-up corset A strapless, light pink Dior Haute Couture gown Lady Gaga sports a Dior Haute Couture gown at the SAG Awards In a pinstripe Fendi pant suit Lady Gaga channeled a rocker-chick chic for her performance with Metallica at the 2017 Grammys Lady Gaga in an Armani Privé Funeral Veil at the premiere of A Star is Born 'Today I wear the pants.' Lady Gaga channeled the '80s Working Girl look in an oversized Marc Jacobs power suit At the NYC Pride Parade The singer/actress coloured her hair to match the ice-blue Valentino Couture gown at the 2019 Golden Globes At the 2019 Grammys in a strapless, silver sequined gown from Celine by Hedi Slimane TAGS Fashion Lady Gaga Grammys SAG Awards