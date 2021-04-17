RIP Vivekh: Beyond his comic roles on-screen, Vivek was a hero serving the society and people Published: | 17th April 2021 03:27 PM 0 Share Via Email Vivekh had started a movement to plant a billion trees across Tamil Nadu Vivekh had started a movement to plant a billion trees across Tamil Nadu Vivekh had started a movement to plant a billion trees across Tamil Nadu Vivekh visits a patient at a hospital Vivekh at a rally to create awareness on eye donation Vivekh at an event to promote afforestation to ensure continued survival of species, particularly birds Actor Vivekh with children at an orphanage Vivekh at a rally against consumption of tobacco