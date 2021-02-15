Picture gallery: Here's a look at how Bollywood couples celebrated Valentine's Day Published: | 15th February 2021 05:43 PM 0 Share Via Email Anushka Sharma, who is married to cricketer Virat Kohli, shared a photo of the two of them with the caption, 'My valentine every day forever and beyond.' Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote a cheeky caption along with the photo she shared of herself and Saif Ali Khan. She said, 'I have loved you despite this moustache... my forever Valentine.' Varun Dhawan, who recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal, posted a throwback picture of the two of them and wrote, 'Everyday everywhere.' Riteish Deshmukh put out an adorable video where he was seen singing 'Tumhein apna banane ki kasam khai hai (Vow to make you mine)' to Genelia Deshmukh. Nick Jonas, who is in Los Angeles, had made sure Priyanka Chopra woke up to an ocean of beautiful red roses at her room in London on Valentine's Day Priyanka had shared a throwback picture of Nick and herself and written, 'My forever Valentine. I love you.' Farhan Akhtar tagged his wife Shibani Dandekar and said, 'Today. Tomorrow. Forever. @shibanidandekar' Shilpa Shetty put out a video of her husband, Raj Kundra and herself. She wrote, 'You are and will be my Valentine every day... but will wish you today. Happy Valentine's Day!' In a sweet caption, Rajkummar Rao said to his girlfriend, Patralekhaa, 'My life would not be complete without you. Thank you for completing me. Thank you for always pushing me to do better.' Angad Bedi wrote, 'If you want to remain sukhi make sure you post today. Else be ready for Kutt!!!' Actor Evelyn Sharma wrote, 'One day you will find someone that chooses you and continues to choose you every day, and that’s when you will be thankful for everything that happened the way it did.' Karan Singh Grover, who is celebrating his first wedding anniversary with Bipasha Basu, shared a video of the two of them cutting a cake for Valentine's Day. He said, 'Thank you for being mine!' TAGS Bollywood Anushka Sharma Valentine's Day Priyanka Chopra Jonas power couple