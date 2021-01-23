Varun weds Natasha: Here are 8 adorable throwback pictures of the Bollywood star and his fiancee Published: | 23rd January 2021 01:31 PM 0 Share Via Email Varun Dhawan showed his sweet side with this post on Instagram that had the caption, 'No I won’t be afraid just as long as you stand by me.' Courtesy: Instagram/Varun Dhawan Kunal Rawal, a costume designer, put up a pic of the two of them when they were modelling for a photoshoot. Courtesy: Instagram/Kunal Rawal The duo had also made a few public appearances at celebrity events. Courtesy: IANS A throwback pic of Natasha Dalal with Varun Dhawan. Courtesy: Instagram/Natasha Dalal A throwback pic of Natasha Dalal with Varun Dhawan at a function. Courtesy: Instagram/Natasha Dalal Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal. Courtesy: Instagram/Natasha Dalal TAGS Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal wedding Bollywood