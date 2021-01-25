Gallery: Picture-perfect moments from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding Published: | 25th January 2021 12:32 PM 0 Share Via Email It’s official! Actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are now married! Courtesy: Instagram/Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan shared the first pictures from his wedding to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal with the caption: “Life long love just became official ❤” Courtesy: Instagram/Varun Dhawan The couple posed for the media soon after their wedding. A photo of the newlyweds with other guests. A photo of the newlyweds with other guests. Natasha had opted for a mild smoky-eye effect with neutral make-up and pale pink lipstick for the occasion. Courtesy: Instagram/Namrata Soni Natasha’s hairdo included loose curls and half puffed up-do that was held together with a white flower brooch. Courtesy: Instagram/Namrata Soni Natasha’s off-white lehenga adorned with stones. Courtesy: Instagram/Namrata Soni TAGS Bollywood Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal