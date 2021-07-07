In pictures: Unseen stills of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar's most iconic roles

Dilip Kumar passes away, tragedy king, Bollywood, Deedar
Dilip Kumar played the role of a visually-challenged man in Deedar (1951)
Dilip Kumar passes away, tragedy king, Bollywood, Madhumati
Dilip Kumar in Madhumati (1958)
Dilip Kumar passes away, tragedy king, Bollywood, Kohinoor
A still of Dilip Kumar from Kohinoor (1960)
Dilip Kumar passes away, tragedy king, Bollywood, Mughal-e-Azam
Dilip Kumar in Mughal-e-Azam (1960)
Dilip Kumar passes away, tragedy king, Bollywood, Ganga Jamuna
A still of Dilip Kumar from Ganga Jamuna (1961)
Dilip Kumar passes away, tragedy king, Bollywood, Ram Aur Shyam
Dilip Kumar's first double role in Ram Aur Shyam (1967)
Dilip Kumar passes away, tragedy king, Bollywood, Vidhaata
Dilip Kumar in Vidhaata (1982)
Dilip Kumar passes away, tragedy king, Bollywood, Karma
A still of Dilip Kumar from Karma (1986)
Dilip Kumar passes away, tragedy king, Bollywood, Saudagar
Dilip Kumar in Saudagar (1991)
