In pictures: Unseen stills of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar's most iconic roles

Dilip Kumar played the role of a visually-challenged man in Deedar (1951) Dilip Kumar in Madhumati (1958) A still of Dilip Kumar from Kohinoor (1960) Dilip Kumar in Mughal-e-Azam (1960) A still of Dilip Kumar from Ganga Jamuna (1961) Dilip Kumar's first double role in Ram Aur Shyam (1967) Dilip Kumar in Vidhaata (1982) A still of Dilip Kumar from Karma (1986) Dilip Kumar in Saudagar (1991)