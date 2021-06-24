Taapsee Pannu's travel diaries: Here are photos from the actress' recent trip to Russia's Moscow and Saint Petersburg Published: | 24th June 2021 02:29 PM 0 0 Share Via Email Taapsee Pannu's travel diaries Taapsee Pannu made her first stop in Russia at Moscow The actress appears to have kickstarted her trip to Moscow with a hot air balloon ride Sharing a photo of herself on a kick scooter, Taapsee wrote on Instagram, 'Let’s woooooooooosh! My sight seeing partner (sic).' Taapsee Pannu with her sister Shagun Pannu at Moscow's Central Pavilion Taapsee at her cozy Airbnb home in Moscow Sharing updates from her trip to Moscow on Instagram, Taapsee wrote, 'Glare in one eye, hair in the other! Exactly how the trip has been so far!' Taapsee also seems to have enjoyed sipping coffee at roadside cafes in Moscow The actress' next stop in Russia was at Saint Petersburg. She posted a photo on Instagram of herself getting a bit of sun during her visit to the Hermitage Museum. Taapsee Pannu at a mobile coffee truck in Saint Petersburg The actress had stayed at an Airbnb home in Saint Petersburg Taapsee Pannu seen wearing a beautiful saree on the streets of Saint Petersburg, Russia Taapsee at Saint Petersburg in Russia Taapsee Pannu takes in the gorgeous view at Saint Petersburg in Russia before departing for India Taapsee has now bid farewell to Russia after a memorable trip with her sister Shagun Pannu TAGS Taapsee Pannu Russia Moscow Shagun Pannu Saint Petersburg