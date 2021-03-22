In pictures: Karan Johar launches Shanaya Kapoor with Dharma Published: | 22nd March 2021 01:05 PM 0 Share Via Email Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Making the announcement on social media, Karan Johar wrote, 'Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family.' Karan Johar even said that Shanaya's 'enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see.' Among the first to comment on his posts were Shanaya's parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. Both expressed their joy with multiple heart emojis. Although this will be her debut, Shanaya is quite popular among the paparazzi and has over 4.5L followers on Instagram. Previously, she had also worked as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor. Shanaya with father Sanjay Kapoor at Le Bal des Debutantes Shanaya has been brought on board by Dharma Cornerstone Agency, a talent management agency by Dharma Productions and Cornerstone. The film will go on floors this July. TAGS Shanaya Kapoor Karan Johar Dharma Productions