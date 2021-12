In pictures: All you need to know about Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Monday. The actors announced the news with pictures on their respective Instagram account, sharing how they are each other's best friend, family and soulmate. Here are more pictures and every detail from the ceremony

| Published : | 16th November 2021 01:00 PM