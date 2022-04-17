Gallery: Check out these inside pictures from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding bash The theme for the night was black! Published : 17th April 2022 03:52 PM | Published : | 17th April 2022 03:52 PM 0 0 Share Via Email Karisma Kapoor posted this picture with the newly weds on her Instagram profile Riddhima Kapoor with brother Ranbir Kapoor Neetu Kapoor, Karisma and Riddhima with Nitasha Nanda. Picture courtesy: Riddhima's Instagram Juno Chopra, Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor. Picture courtesy: Riddhima's Instagram Karisma, Neetu, Nitasha, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Picture courtesy: Riddhima's Instagram Karan Johar and Neetu. Picture courtesy: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram