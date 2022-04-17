Gallery: Check out these inside pictures from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding bash

The theme for the night was black!

Karisma Kapoor posted this picture with the newly weds on her Instagram profile
Riddhima Kapoor with brother Ranbir Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor, Karisma and Riddhima with Nitasha Nanda. Picture courtesy: Riddhima's Instagram
Juno Chopra, Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor. Picture courtesy: Riddhima's Instagram
Karisma, Neetu, Nitasha, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Picture courtesy: Riddhima's Instagram
Karan Johar and Neetu. Picture courtesy: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram

